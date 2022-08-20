Alleged drunk driver arrested after horrific Queens crash critically injures three pedestrians

Police in Queens arrested an alleged drunk driver accused of mowing down and critically injuring three pedestrians early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the horrific collision happened at about 4:19 a.m. at the corner of 86th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the suspect, a 23-year-old man, struck the three victims while behind the wheel of a red BMW traveling westbound along Northern Boulevard.

At some point near the intersection, cops said, the perpetrator lost control of the vehicle, causing him to plow into three men, ages 25, 28 and 32, who were crossing Northern Boulevard at the time.

Officers from the 115th Precinct, while responding to the collision, found all three victims unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway with severe trauma to the head and body.

EMS rushed them to Elmhurst Hospital, where each remains in critical condition, police said.

The driver, meanwhile, remained at the scene following the collision. He was subsequently taken into custody on charges of DWI, law enforcement sources said; the perpetrator’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad’s inquiry into the crash remains ongoing.