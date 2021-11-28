Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian with such force that he was dismembered in the collision on the Long Island Expressway in Queens Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27, according to the authorities.

Police found body parts of the unidentified man lying on the eastbound lane of the highway near Exit 23 in Flushing at 3:30 p.m.

A police spokesman declined to specify exactly what the officers found, saying only there were “numerous” parts scattered on the roadway.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the case and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.