Cops seek suspect who attacked Queens pawn shop owner in his store

Detectives are looking for a suspect who beat a pawn shop owner in Queens earlier this week.

According to police, at 12:59 p.m. on March 28 officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a call regarding an assault in progress inside Global Pawn Shop, located at 178-22 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica. Upon their arrival, officers found the owner of the shop, a 60-year-old man, with severe trauma to his head.

A preliminary investigation found that an unknown man entered the shop, approached the victim and struck him multiple times with an unknown object. The suspect then fled the store and went westbound on Jamaica Avenue.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect taken from nearby the crime scene:

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green Adidas baseball hat, a black face mask, a dark blue jacket with a hood, a black backpack, dark green pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.