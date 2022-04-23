Man shot in Queens following early-morning dispute: cops

A 28-year-old man is recovering after being shot during a dispute on a Queens street early Saturday morning, police reported.

The shooting happened at about 4:02 a.m. on April 23 in front of a home on the 1000 block of Cypress Avenue off Summerfield Street in Ridgewood.

According to law enforcement sources, the man got into a dispute with the suspect outside the location. The argument quickly turned violent when the perpetrator pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim in the right ankle.

The suspect then fled the scene, cops said.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.