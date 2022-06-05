Getaway vehicle identified in Queens gas station shooting that left man injured

Police released the image Saturday night of an SUV connected to a Queens gas station shooting last week that left a 31-year-old man injured.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 1:40 a.m. on May 30 in front of the Pride gas station at 74-08 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven, adjacent to the Brooklyn/Queens border.

According to authorities, the victim had been involved in a verbal dispute at the location with the suspected shooter. The words turned violent when the shooter whipped out a firearm and pulled the trigger multiple times at the victim, striking him once in the torso.

Following the shooting, police noted, the suspect was seen hopping into the blue, four-door SUV, operated by a second unknown individual, that fled southbound along 77th Street.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.