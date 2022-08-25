Queens stabbing at restaurant leaves man critically injured; suspect still at large

The suspect behind a Queens stabbing earlier this week that left a 25-year-old man critically injured remains at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on Wednesday evening images of the suspect sought for the attack that occurred at 10:45 p.m. the night before, Aug. 23, in front of a restaurant at 145-105 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Springfield Gardens.

According to police, the victim and suspect became engaged in a verbal dispute at the location. The reason for the argument was not immediately known, police sources said.

The words turned bloody, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a multi-tool knife and stabbed the victim in the torso. The assailant then fled the scene on foot southbound along Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.

Officers from the 105th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation said detectives recovered the multi-tool knife used in the attack at the scene.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a blue du-rag, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.