Queens

Suspect cuffed after man is fatally struck by train in Queens

Police arrested a man who they say is connected to the death of a man who was struck and killed by an oncoming subway train in Queens.
Carlos Garcia, 50, was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Heriberto Quintana,
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

According to the NYPD, at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 17 officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man struck by a train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station. At the station, 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana was removed from under the train with severe trauma to his body.

Quitana was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Man struck and killed by train in Queens
Police investigate the death of a man who was struck and killed by a train in Queens on Oct. 17, 2022.Photo by Dean Moses

Carlos Garcia, 50, was taken into custody that afternoon. Authorities believe that Garcia and Quintana allegedly were in a fight on the F train platform that turned physical, leading to Quintana falling onto the train track as the F train entered the station.

Garcia was ultimately charged with manslaughter on Oct. 18.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

