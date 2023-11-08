Shots fired in Manhattan subway station as bystander steps in during panhandler dispute: NYPD

Police are looking for this man who allegedly firing shots at a Manhattan subway station Tuesday night (NYPD)

Bullets flew inside a Manhattan subway station Tuesday night when a bystander intervened between a panhandler and a woman who were having a dispute, according to police.

Police are looking for the shooter who fired shots at the 49 Street station at around 9:15 p.m. toward a 49-year-old man who was attempting to steal a bag from a 40-year-old woman while panhandling.

Cops say the shooter fled the station and no one was struck by the bullets.

The NYPD has released a photo of the suspect who is wanted for reckless endangerment. It isn’t clear whether the panhandler was charged for the attempted robbery.

Police describe the shooter as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 230 pounds. He has a light complexion and is believed to be between 35-45 years of age. He was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt, black shorts, white socks, black shoes with white soles, a green book bag, and a green reusable bag.

