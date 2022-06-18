2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Odds, Predictions, How to Watch

The F1 season heads back to Canada for the first time since 2019 for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Red Bull comes in on a five-race winning streak and remains at the top of the 2022 Constructor Standings (team standings) with Ferrari now trailing by 80 points.

With both Ferrari cars being unable to finish the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, it was a one-two finish for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Mercedes’ George Russell rounded out the podium in third place.

Verstappen remains in first place in the Drivers Standings, holding a 21-point lead over Perez, who has leapfrogged Ferraro’s Charles Leclerc for second place. Leclerc is 13 points behind him in third, while George Russell is fourth and Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz sits in fifth.

After last week’s failure, Ferrari continues to take a lot of criticism for its performance after some early-season success. They will need a story showing in Montreal this weekend if they want to avoid falling even further behind the defending champion Red Bull racing team.

However, after a dramatic race at Baku that saw four cars fail to finish, the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve figures to provide just as much excitement.

Since nobody has raced at this circuit since 2019, no teams really know how to attack the track or what the best tire and pit stop strategies are. The tires available in 2022 are so drastically different from 2019 that teams will likely use all three practice sessions to really figure out just how this track runs with the updated cars and tires.

Another street circuit, the beginning of the Canadian Grand Prix features a few tight turns, including a 180-degree right-hand turn at Turn 2. It then features a Sector 2 that sees the support walls of the street close in and tight turns that lead into Sector 3, which has a long straight away before the “Wall of Champions” a turn that has become infamous for ending the races of many top drivers.

With three DRS zones mixed into the tight street circuit, the Canadian Grand Prix figures to be an exciting affair and a crucial one for a few teams.

In addition to Ferrari’s troubles, Mercedes had real issues with porpoising during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and Lewis Hamilton was in visible pain trying to get out of the car after the race. FIA is also set to introduce measures to control porpoising and impact drivers’ safety.

McLaren will also need to show improved performance in order to hold onto 4th place in the Constructors as Alpine looked incredibly quick last weekend, making Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon dark horse challengers for this weekend.

Canadian Grand Prix TV, how to watch

Qualifying

Date: Saturday, June 18th

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Race

Date: Sunday, June 19th

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

2022 Canadian Grand Prix Odds

Canadian Grand Prix Top Picks

Max Verstappen to win (-110)

I know this is not a bold claim, but that’s what the dark horse section is for. I just think Verstappen is driving too well at the moment. He remains one of the best technical drivers on the circuit in arguably the best car on the circuit. Charles Leclerc certainly has a shot here, but I simply can’t trust putting my money on the Ferrari cars for the win given all the technical issues over the last few weeks.

Esteban Ocon to finish top 10 (-150)

We had this bet for Ocon’s teammate, Fernando Alonso, last week, and it actually worked out for both of them. With Alonso’s top-10 odds now skyrocketing to a place where there isn’t a ton of value, we’re going to pivot to Ocon who is also racing well and taking advantage of Alpine’s strong car performance. Alonso should also finish top ten, so this is not a knock on him but just a pivot to find more attractive odds.

Canadian Grand Prix Darkhorse Pick

Sebastian Vettel finishes top 6 (+550)

We had Vettel finishing top ten last week, discussing that Aston Martin had made upgrades to the car ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, where Vettel finished in 11th place. He has been inside the top ten in his last two races, and I think there is a pretty good shot that we can see him inside the top six this Sunday if any of the big names under-performs. However, since he will likely need a crash, mechanical issue, or poor performance from one of the other racers, he goes into the dark horse section.

Daniel Ricciardo finishes top 10 (-125)

Ricciardo has shown solid pace the last two races and actually looked better than Norris in Baku. He strikes me as the type of racer who is fueled by criticism and doubt, so McLaren’s comments that he hasn’t lived up to their expectations of him seem to have lit a fire. I also think the Mercedes car looked pretty poor last week, especially for Hamilton, so there’s a chance that Ricciardo can slide into the top ten again if there remain issues.