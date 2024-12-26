2024 Year in Review: Looking back at some of NYC’s biggest news stories this year

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As 2024 draws to a close, New Yorkers can look back at a year marked by dramatic events that shaped the city’s landscape.

The city weathered a presidential election cycle that made surprising statements about the country’s direction. It also saw political upheaval grip City Hall and college campuses, an earthquake and an eclipse just days apart, a shocking crime in which the alleged killer earned more sympathy than the victim, and the Big Apple’s first professional basketball championship in more than five decades.

Here are some of amNewYork Metro’s biggest news stories of 2024.

Trump: Convicted in NY, re-elected president

In May, Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in a hush money trial, leading to heightened tensions outside the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Supporters gathered outside, holding prayer circles and expressing hope for Trump’s acquittal, while law enforcement was forced to intervene in scuffles between supporters and opponents. Amid prayers and emotional reactions, Trump’s foundational belief in his innocence remained unshaken, with many of his loyal followers believing the trial was a “rigged” attack against him.

After 9.5 hours of jury deliberation, the evidence presented, including financial records and witness testimonies, proved insurmountable for Trump’s defense. While supporters lamented the verdict with tears and disbelief, opponents celebrated what they viewed as a long-overdue instance of justice, declaring that a fair legal process was upheld.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg affirmed the jury’s decision, emphasizing the thorough consideration of evidence that led to Trump’s conviction.

Following the verdict, Trump maintained his innocent stance, labeling the trial as politically motivated and claiming that the presiding judge was corrupt.

While many saw his conviction as disqualifying from a second term as president, American voters told a different story on Nov. 5. Trump was re-elected president over Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. New York voters, while they overwhelmingly supported Harris, did not turn out in as strong numbers as they did four years earlier — and Trump himself gained voters throughout the Big Apple.

In November, Trump’s sentencing in the hush money case was postponed indefinitely. Trump’s lawyers are calling for the case to be dismissed as to avoid any potential interference with the president-elect’s ability to lead.

Mayor Adams indicted

Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on conspiracy and fraud charges in a federal court on Sept. 26. The case alleged that Adams and his associates engaged in a scheme to defraud the city’s campaign finance system by using unreported contributions that violated election laws.

This indictment marked a critical moment in Adams’ administration, raising serious concerns about his integrity as a leader. Critics pointed to the indictment as a reflection of broader systemic issues within the political landscape of the city.

As proceedings commenced, the implications for Adams’ political future hung in the balance, as a tough re-election battle looms in 2025.

The Brian Thompson murder

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, was indicted for the premeditated murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, who was shot outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4.

Following a nationwide manhunt, Mangione was apprehended in Pennsylvania, where police found him in possession of a 3D-printed handgun and a fake ID. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized the severity of the crime, categorizing it not only as murder but also as an act of terrorism, with the intention of instilling fear within the community.

Prosecutors detailed a chilling account of the events leading up to the murder, asserting that Mangione had traveled to New York with the specific objective of killing Thompson. He was reported to have waited patiently outside the Hilton Hotel for over an hour before executing the attack, which involved shooting Thompson twice before fleeing on foot and then on an e-bike. The indictment, which includes a charge of first-degree murder, was formally announced by Bragg, who underscored the calculated nature of the crime and its shocking implications for public safety.

In response to the murder, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned the disturbing celebration of the act found on social media, stating that there was “no heroism” in Mangione’s actions.

She highlighted the effort to bring justice to Thompson’s family and the necessity of upholding the law against such violent acts.

Liberty are champs at last!

The New York Liberty clinched their first WNBA championship in franchise history in October, highlighting a transcendent season. The team faced the Minnesota Lynx’s in a thrilling final match that went into overtime, where they emerged victorious. This hard-fought win symbolized a significant achievement for the Liberty, who had worked tirelessly throughout the season to establish themselves as a powerhouse in women’s basketball.

Fans and players alike celebrated the championship victory, which represented a culmination of their efforts and a turning point for women’s sports in the city.

The 2024 title resonated well beyond the court, offering a sense of pride and achievement for the franchise and its supporters.

Earthquake and eclipse

New Yorkers were prepared for one natural phenomena in April — a total eclipse of the sun — when an unexpected natural event shook, rattled and rolled the city.

A minor earthquake shook the New York City area on April 5, with reports of the seismic activity causing brief alarm among residents. The 4.8 earthquake started in New Jersey, and would produce a 4.0 aftershock felt later that afternoon. Though the tremors were felt by many, they were mild and did not result in any significant damage or injuries.

Following the incident, residents took to social media to share their experiences, discussing the sensations of shaking and their initial reactions. Emergency services assessed the situation, confirming that there were no reported damages and that the event posed no immediate threat to public safety.

Geologists explained that while New York is not typically associated with seismic activity, it is not entirely immune to minor earthquakes, highlighting the city’s long and varied geological history.

Three days later, on April 8, the city beheld a rare near-total solar eclipse. About 90% of the sun was blocked by the moon between 3 and 4 p.m. that day, and millions of New Yorkers wearing special glasses got to enjoy the cosmic wonder that won’t be seen again in these parts for at least 24 years.

Pro-Palestine rallies take over Columbia University

Chaos erupted at Columbia University in April when pro-Palestine protesters stormed and occupied Hamilton Hall, leading to a night of mayhem on campus. The unrest began shortly after university administrators announced suspensions for students who failed to disperse in accordance with a deadline. Witnesses reported that between 60 to 100 protesters broke windows, damaged furniture, and barricaded themselves inside the building, carrying a banner that proclaimed “Free Palestine.”

Despite the intense turn of events, university officials chose not to request police intervention during the escalating situation.

As the occupation continued, law enforcement officials pointed to outside agitators allegedly influencing the students involved, which Mayor Eric Adams condemned during a press briefing, emphasizing that peaceful gatherings should not devolve into violence. He urged students and protesters to withdraw from the situation, reiterating the university’s responsibility for managing campus disturbances. Meanwhile, Columbia University enforced restrictions on access to the campus, allowing only essential personnel and students living in dorms while media access was suspended completely.

The Columbia University administration expressed disapproval of the demonstrators’ actions in a public statement, stating property vandalism and blockade tactics employed by the protesters violated university rules and threatening expulsion for those participating in the siege.

Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the need for safety on campus, noting the sentiments of Jewish and Arab students alike who may feel threatened amidst the unrest. The chaotic events at Columbia University seemed to evoke historical parallels to the protests of 1968 while raising concerns about campus safety and the appropriate response to civil unrest.

Upheaval at the NYPD

The NYPD experienced turmoil in September, starting with the resignation of Edward Caban, former police commissioner for the NYPD. Caban stepped down amid a federal investigation into a number of Mayor Adams’ top aides which included Caban. During the raid his phone was confiscated and allegedly pointed towards inappropriate dealings with his twin brother, James Caban.

In an internal departmental email sent to the NYPD rank-and-file and obtained by amNewYork Metro, Caban said he was taking his leave “for the good of this city and this department.” He said the “news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work.”

Thomas Donlon, global security executive, stepped in as interim police commissioner, but stepped down after only a month.

In November, Jessica Tisch was sworn in as police commissioner, becoming on the second female to hold the position. Tisch, former commissioner for the Department of Sanitation, got the role even though she’s never served as a uniformed officer.

“I push back on anyone who believes she had to wear a police uniform to take the Police Department to the next level. She can wear any uniform and accomplish the task,” Adams previously said.

Just as things where looking settled for the NYPD, more unsettlement erupted with the swift resignation of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey on Dec. 20. The former head stepped down after New York Post reported on a sexual misconduct allegation which included claims that Maddrey demanded sexual favors from a female NYPD lieutenant in exchange for job benefits.

John Chell, former chief of patrol for NYPD, will move up to become chief of the department on an interim basis.

New Yorkers can bid farewell to a rollercoaster year that highlighted the complexities of life in the Big Apple. Here’s to 2025!