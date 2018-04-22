Police are investigating a hate crime assault that took place aboard the 4 train on Friday, according to the NYPD.

The suspect, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and T-shirt, got into an argument with a 24-year-old man while riding a northbound 4 train around 8:15 p.m., police said.

As they were making their way toward the Union Square/14th Street subway station, the suspect made derogatory statements about the man’s ethnicity.

“You come here and you take our jobs. You bring drugs,” the suspect said, according to police.

The suspect followed the man off the train and punched him in the head multiple times before pushing him off the platform onto the track bed, police said.

He ran off to the Brooklyn-bound L train platform while the victim’s friend and a stranger helped the man back up onto the platform.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a cut to his head that he got when he fell onto the tracks, police said.

Police are investigating the assault as a hate crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or text CRIMES (274637) and enter TIP577.