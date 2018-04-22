LATEST PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
62° Good Afternoon
News

NYPD investigating hate crime after ‘Make America Great Again’-wearing man pushes commuter onto subway tracks

Police say he followed the victim off the train after making "derogatory" statements toward him.

Police are investigating a hate crime that took

Police are investigating a hate crime that took place on Friday, when the suspect (pictured) followed the victim off the train at Union Square, punched him in the head and pushed him onto the tracks, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

Police are investigating a hate crime assault that took place aboard the 4 train on Friday, according to the NYPD.

The suspect, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and T-shirt, got into an argument with a 24-year-old man while riding a northbound 4 train around 8:15 p.m., police said.

As they were making their way toward the Union Square/14th Street subway station, the suspect made derogatory statements about the man’s ethnicity.

“You come here and you take our jobs. You bring drugs,” the suspect said, according to police.

The suspect followed the man off the train and punched him in the head multiple times before pushing him off the platform onto the track bed, police said.

He ran off to the Brooklyn-bound L train platform while the victim’s friend and a stranger helped the man back up onto the platform.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a cut to his head that he got when he fell onto the tracks, police said.

Police are investigating the assault as a hate crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or text CRIMES (274637) and enter TIP577.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

News photos & videos

Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls North Korea statement 'big progress'
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown