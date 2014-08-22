5 Pointz graffiti mecca in Queens is being demolished

The demolition will clear the way for luxury residential towers and retail space.

A demolition crew begins the work of dismantling the 5 Pointz graffiti mecca. Photo Credit: Flickr/Katie Killary

It’s the beginning of the end for the much loved 5 Pointz graffiti mecca in Long Island City.

A demolition crew began the work of dismantling the building complex on Friday to make way for a $400 million project that includes luxury residential towers and retail space.

By mid-afternoon, one building had been ripped open. A pair of hulking excavating machines stood outside. A worker said all demolition had been completed for the day.

The worker, who declined to give his name, said demolition would take at least two weeks to complete.

Graffiti artists from all over the world had been drawn to the 5 Pointz complex over the years, and its buildings were almost completely covered in spray-painted art until recently.

Much of the artwork has been covered by white paint since the owner decided to demolish the several buildings that make up 5 Pointz.