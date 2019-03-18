Most voters in the state say losing Amazon was a bad deal for New York, according to a new poll released Monday.

The new Siena Research Institute survey found that 67 percent responded that way to Amazon’s decision last month to drop plans for a second headquarters in Queens. In comparison, 21 percent said it was good. Every breakdown by region, voter registration and political philosophy showed support for Amazon.

“Even 56 percent of self-described liberals think it was bad for New York,” said Steven Greenberg, spokesman for the Siena poll. “While some may have celebrated Amazon’s announcement to pull the plug, the vast majority of New Yorkers of every stripe thought it was bad for the Empire State.”

The retail giants scrapped plans for a second headquarters in Long Island City, following escalating criticism about a $3 billion package in state and New York City tax incentives and Amazon’s opposition to a unionized workforce. The company had said the Queens facility would have employed 25,000.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat who helped negotiate the incentive package, has been critical of Amazon opponents. He and his staff have talked to the company about reconsidering, but said it’s unlikely. He reiterated that Monday in a radio interview saying, “The horse is out of the barn.”

In a Siena question about who was the “hero” or “villain” in the Amazon saga, a plurality of Democrats (36 percent) said Amazon was the villain. A majority of Republicans (60 percent), as well as a plurality of independent and minor-party voters (43 percent), blamed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), who had no role in the deal or future oversight but who had become a face of the opposition to corporate giveaways.

The poll of 700 registered voters was conducted March 10-14. It has margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.