LATEST PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
News

Losing Amazon, a new poll shows, was bad for NY

In a poll question about who the “villain” in the HQ2 drama was, 36% of Democrats said Amazon, while 60% of Republicans and 43% of Independents blamed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx).

Amazon was slated to build its campus in

Amazon was slated to build its campus in this area of Long Island City, Queens, before opposition led it to cancel the deal. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

Most voters in the state say losing Amazon was a bad deal for New York, according to a new poll released Monday.

The new Siena Research Institute survey found that 67 percent responded that way to Amazon’s decision last month to drop plans for a second headquarters in Queens. In comparison, 21 percent said it was good. Every breakdown by region, voter registration and political philosophy showed support for Amazon.

 “Even 56 percent of self-described liberals think it was bad for New York,” said Steven Greenberg, spokesman for the Siena poll. “While some may have celebrated Amazon’s announcement to pull the plug, the vast majority of New Yorkers of every stripe thought it was bad for the Empire State.”

The retail giants scrapped plans for a second headquarters in Long Island City, following escalating criticism about a $3 billion package in state and New York City tax incentives and Amazon’s opposition to a unionized workforce. The company had said the Queens facility would have employed 25,000.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat who helped negotiate the incentive package, has been critical of Amazon opponents. He and his staff have talked to the company about reconsidering, but said it’s unlikely. He reiterated that Monday in a radio interview saying, “The horse is out of the barn.”

In a Siena question about who was the “hero” or “villain” in the Amazon saga, a plurality of Democrats (36 percent) said Amazon was the villain. A majority of Republicans (60 percent), as well as a plurality of independent and minor-party voters (43 percent), blamed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), who had no role in the deal or future oversight but who had become a face of the opposition to corporate giveaways.

The poll of 700 registered voters was conducted March 10-14. It has margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

A rally against anti-Semitism was held Sunday at Rally against anti-Semitism held in Manhattan
Brian O'Dwyer, grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Irish and non-Irish eyes smile on St. Patrick's parade
Dermot Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, speaks about 24-year-old arrested in mob-boss hit: NYPD
NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his son Hudson, Scenes of St. Patrick's Day Parade revelry
More than a thousand children from city schools NYC students join global climate strike: See photos
Children from Youth Climate Strikes gathered Friday at City Hall as Youth Climate Strikes send environmental message