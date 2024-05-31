Join Us: amNY.com Digital Sales Team is Growing!

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York metropolitan area’s leading digital media company is looking for full-time and part-time salespeople to sell across a vast network of news and lifestyle websites.

Are you goal-driven, persistent, and committed to the idea of informing, entertaining and advocating for the communities we serve?

If you are, you’ll work closely with local businesses to help sell and create effective digital campaigns on amNY.com — a division of Schneps Media whose combined reach is millions of monthly readers.

Campaigns will include sponsored content, email marketing, online display advertising and social media promotion.

Currently virtual and remote, the position will be based out of Schneps Media’s Queens, Long Island or Downtown Brooklyn offices. Compensation will include salary plus commission, bonuses and benefits.

Schneps Media’s footprint includes community newspapers, magazines, websites, email newsletters, social media channels and events in New York City, Westchester and Long Island.

To apply, email a resume to twells@schnepsmedia.com.