Bigot beats up man, makes anti-LGBTQ slurs aboard uptown A train

Police in Manhattan are searching for a perp who allegedly beat up a man in an apparent hate crime on a moving A train in May.

According to law enforcement sources, the attack occurred on Saturday, May 25, at around 4:30 p.m. on board the southbound train as it approached the 125th Street station.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was aboard the train when an unidentified man approached him, grabbed him by the neck, and punched him in the chest, all while making anti-LGBTQIA+ statements. It is unclear right now what the perp uttered during the attack.

The enraged, hate-filled perp then fled the scene on foot once he was able to get off the train.

The incident was reported to the 26th Precinct and Transit District 3. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

On Sunday, police released a photo of the suspect at large. He is described as having a medium complexion, an athletic build and a bald head. He is approximately 30 to 35 years old, and was last seen wearing a light green shirt, dark green sweatpants, sunglasses and white sneakers.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.