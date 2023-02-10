Applications for the city’s Community and Citywide Education Councils are now open, but not for much longer

Parents, residents, and local business leaders can now apply as voting movers and shakers for their Community Education Council and Citywide Education Council. Applications are still open — but not for much longer — for four positions on both councils: Parent Member (elected), Borough President Appointee, Public Advocate Appointee, and Student Member (non-voting). The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

There are four Citywide Education Councils and 32 Community Education Councils in New York City, one for each Community School District. The four Citywide councils are: High Schools, Special Education, English Language Learners, and District 75. Both councils make important decisions regarding education and represent pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade in New York City’s Department of Education schools.

Who can serve on Community Education Councils?

Granted you’re accepted into the Community Education Council, you’ll be meeting at least one a month and serving alongside 10 other voting members. At the public meeting, you’ll be expected to listen to any concerns from parents and the community. Nine of those members are parents of children in pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade. They are elected by parents of children attending district schools or a pre-Kindergarten program in a district school. Two of those members are residents and/or local business leaders who are appointed by the Borough President. There is also one, non-voting high school senior who lives in the district.

Of the nine CEC seats, one position is reserved for the parent of a child receiving special education services or received such services at any time. Another position is reserved for the parent of an English Language Learner who is currently in a Dual Language, Transitional Bilingual Education, or English as a New Language program or was enrolled in such a program at any time.

To apply, you must be a parent of a student who currently attends pre-Kindergarten or through 8th grade in a school in the community school district where you are applying to serve on the CEC.

Who can serve on Citywide Education Councils?

Citywide Councilmember are responsible for holding at least one public meeting every month and listening to the public share their concerns facing the community that you serve. Councilmembers are expected to advise and comment on educational policies in their students communities, and issue an annual report on the effectiveness of the New York City Department of Education in providing services to the represented student communities.

If you’re accepted into the Citywide Education Councils on High Schools, you’ll serve alongside 12 other members. You must be the parent of a student currently attending a public, non-charter high school.

If you’re accepted into the Citywide Education Councils on Special Education, you’ll serve alongside 10 other members. You must be the parent of a student with an IEP who currently receives special education services provided and/or paid for by the NYC Department of Education, regardless of whether your child attends a public, charter or private school.

If you’re accepted into the Citywide Education Councils on English Language Learners, you’ll serve alongside 10 other members. You must be the parent of an English Language Learner who is currently in a bilingual or ESL program, or was enrolled in such a program within the previous two years.

If you’re accepted into the Citywide Education Councils on District 75, you’ll serve alongside 10 other members. You are eligible to run if you are the parent of a student who currently receives citywide special education services in District 75.

Below are the duties of Community Education Councils:

Review the district’s educational programs and assess their effect on student achievement.

Hold at least one meeting per month with the superintendent (72-hour notice required), open to the public, where the public may discuss the current state of the schools in the district.

Submit an annual evaluation of the superintendent to the Chancellor.

Provide input to the Chancellor and the Panel for Educational Policy on district concerns.

Serve as liaisons to School Leadership Teams

Approve zoning lines as submitted by the superintendent.

Hold public hearings on the district’s capital needs and submit a plan to the Chancellor.

Hold a Town Hall with the Chancellor.

Participate in at least two DOE-sponsored training sessions per term to review your roles and responsibilities

Education Council members must also fill out monthly Individual Performance Reports and file yearly financial disclosures. Although this is an unpaid volunteer position, members can receive limited reimbursement for expenses.

Below are the duties of the Citywide Councils:

Hold at least one meeting per month (72-hour notice required), open to the public, during which the public may discuss issues affecting the councils’ respective constituencies: high schools, students receiving special education services, and English Language Learners.

Comment on educational and instructional policy.

Issue an annual report on the services provided by the DOE to their respective constituencies and make recommendations for improvements.

Here’s how to apply for a CEC:

Parent Member application can be found here.

Borough President Appointee application can be found here.

Public Advocate Appointee application can be found here.

Student Member (non-voting) application can be found here.

There are virtual Zoom information sessions, including those for District 75, online at the New York City’s education department website. The last information session is on the deadline day, Feb. 13. Pre-recorded sessions are available in multiple languages: Arabic, English, French, Haitian Creole, Mandarin, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Urdu.

You will need a NYC Schools Account to apply this year. If you don’t already have one, you will need to register for a NYC Schools Account with all your children attending DOE schools registered to it.

Send all completed applications to [email protected]. For questions about vacancies, please email [email protected] or call 212-374-1936.