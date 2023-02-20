Arsonist sought after burning of Pride flag outside SoHo restaurant

Police are investigating a possible hate crime on Prince Street in SoHo after a Pride flag hanging outside a local restaurant was set ablaze in the middle of the night.

Authorities say the rainbow flag was set on fire at around 1:40 a.m. outside The Little Prince, a French restaurant near Prince Street at MacDougal Street which brands itself as a “playful rework of a Parisian bistro.” When officers arrived, they observed firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made thus far, police said.

Before the fire, first reported by ABC7, read “Make America Gay Again” — a phrase that workers told the news outlet may have set someone off. Workers also told ABC7 that the flag had been stolen once before.

The fire reportedly led to a temporary evacuation of the apartments above the restaurant, and the incident remains under investigation by both the Police Department and the Fire Department.

A total of 12 units and 60 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, fire officials told amNewYork Metro.