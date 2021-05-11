Artists rally at Foley Square for equitable access to COVID-19 relief funds

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An off-and-on rain did not deter artists and supporters on Saturday at Foley Square.

Art workers of all sorts rallied there, under umbrellas, to underscore how important art and culture is to civic health. Smaller arts organizations have been greatly impacted by the pandemic with dozens of exhibition and performance venues lost.

“Art workers are necessary workers,” the message of the day from artists and their supporters, many behind Arts Workers United for Equitable Funding. Its petition reads: The equitable distribution of the New York State relief funds approved in the FY 2022 Enacted Budget is vital to the survival of New York’s Art and Culture workers. As seen throughout the pandemic, barriers to accessing relief funds can exclude many in historically marginalized communities from receiving necessary relief.

Among the many “respectful demands” on the petition are prioritizing funding for these marginalized artists and organizations and small non-profit organizations with an operating budget of less than $250K and independent artists.