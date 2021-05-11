Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Coronavirus

Artists rally at Foley Square for equitable access to COVID-19 relief funds

By Tequila Minsky
0
comments
Posted on
Trickle Down Funding Leaves Art Workers Last—the theme of the Arts Workers rally at Foley Square.
Photo by Tequila Minsky

An off-and-on rain did not deter artists and supporters on Saturday at Foley Square.

Art workers of all sorts rallied there, under umbrellas, to underscore how important art and culture is to civic health. Smaller arts organizations have been greatly impacted by the pandemic with dozens of exhibition and performance venues lost.

“Art workers are necessary workers,” the message of the day from artists and their supporters, many behind Arts Workers United for Equitable Funding. Its petition reads: The equitable distribution of the New York State relief funds approved in the FY 2022 Enacted Budget is vital to the survival of New York’s Art and Culture workers. As seen throughout the pandemic, barriers to accessing relief funds can exclude many in historically marginalized communities from receiving necessary relief.

Dispelling Covid-19 Myths with Dr. Bret J. Rudy, Sr. Vice President and Chief of Hospital Operations at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn

Schneps Connects

Among the many “respectful demands” on the petition are prioritizing funding for these marginalized artists and organizations and small non-profit organizations with an operating budget of less than $250K and independent artists.

Rain did not keep artists away from the Arts Workers Rally at Foley Square drawing attention to the economic needs of small arts organizations.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Arts venues and organizations, impacted by a year of distancing—CLOSED because of the Pandemic. Lost since 2020..(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Rain did not keep artists away from the Arts Workers Rally at Foley Square drawing attention to the economic needs of small arts organizations.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Artists & Cultural Worker are necessary workers. Word painting expresses the multi-facets of Arts Workers.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Art/Culture Workers at the Arts Workers Rally at Foley Square.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
This percussionist originally from Bukina Faso keeps things hot with heart pounding, feet stomping rhythms.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Konstance Patton continues her painting during the rally.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Rain did not keep artists away from the Arts Workers Rally at Foley Square drawing attention to the economic needs of small arts organizations.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Rain did not keep artists away from showing solidarity with the Arts Workers Rally at Foley Square this past weekend.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Candidates shows solidarity at the rally—Erik Botcher running for City Council and State Sen. Brad Hoylman, candidate for Boro President.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Arts venues and organizations, impacted by a year of distancing—CLOSED because of the Pandemic. Lost since 2020..(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC