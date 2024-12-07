Ask the MTA – Congestion Pricing edition

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The best thing about this column is that it gives us at the MTA a chance to hear from riders directly. Unsurprisingly, there’s been a lot of interest lately in congestion pricing. With the program set to go live next month, we wanted to offer a refresher on some of the most frequently asked questions and a reminder of why congestion pricing is important.

On top of reducing traffic, improving air quality and ensuring safer streets, the revenue raised from congestion pricing will fund crucial investments to improve mass transit – behind-the-scenes State of Good Repair work but also signal modernization, accessibility upgrades, new electric buses, and even expansion projects like Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 and the Interborough Express.

Q: What part of Manhattan will be tolled?

A: Starting on January 5, 2025, vehicles entering the Congestion Relief Zone (CRZ) – local streets and avenues in Manhattan south of and including 60th Street – will be charged a toll.

Q: How much will I pay to enter the CRZ?

A: The amount depends on the type of vehicle, time of day or whether any crossing credits apply. But most drivers using E-ZPass will pay $9 during peak periods and $2.25 overnight. There are also discounts and exemptions that apply to certain vehicles or drivers.

E-ZPass is the best way to pay the CRZ toll. Make sure your E-ZPass account is linked to your current license plate. If your vehicle doesn’t have an E-ZPass or if your current license plate is not on your account, you’ll receive a Tolls by Mail bill, which can be up to 50% higher than the E-ZPass rates.

Q: Who qualifies for an exemption? How can I apply?

A: Low-income drivers may be eligible for a discount, and exemption plans are available for individuals with disabilities or organizations transporting people with disabilities, qualifying emergency vehicles, buses, and specialized government-owned vehicles.

More information about eligibility, documentation requirements, and application instructions can be found on the MTA website.

Q: Will I be charged a toll if I enter the CRZ, drive one block in, and then exit?

A: Yes, you would be charged since you entered the CRZ. In general, any vehicle that travels on local streets and avenues within that designated area will be charged a toll.

Q: I live south of 60th St. Do I still need to pay the toll?

A: Yes. Residents will still need to pay the toll if they enter the CRZ, unless they’ve received an exemption. But you would not be charged for days your car is parked or when all trips are made entirely within the CRZ.

CRZ residents whose New York State household adjusted gross income is under $60,000 may qualify for a tax credit in the amount of tolls paid – visit the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance website for more information.