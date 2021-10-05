Beloved Union Square Holiday Market to return in November after 2020 hiatus

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Grab your bags and prep your shopping lists — the Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market is coming back to New York City for the holiday season.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Square Holiday Market will return this year on Nov. 18, showcasing over 150 different vendors through Dec. 24.

“Not running our Union Square Holiday Market last year was devastating, but it makes this year even more special,” says President Eldon Scott. “When November rolls around it’s like a homecoming for us and for the vendors. You can feel the excitement for the start of a festive holiday season!”

“For the past four decades, the Union Square Holiday Market has been a treasured New York City holiday shopping tradition – synonymous with the festive spirit of the season,” said Jennifer Falk, Executive Director, Union Square Partnership. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Holiday Market back to our neighborhood this winter, another strong indicator that things are moving in the right direction. Along with our renowned Greenmarket, a robust list of fall theater offerings, and an incredible array of dining options, there is no better time to take part in this cherished outdoor holiday tradition so mark your calendars and make plans to visit today.”

This year, the market will feature vendors such as Veselka, Breezy Hill Orchard cider, and Piccolo Cafe, as well as retail vendors such as newcomer eMCee Apparel and returning vendor Dash of Pep. The Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market will also continue Urbanspace’s partnership with Nick Heller (@NewYorkNico), New York City’s “unofficial talent scout.” Shoppers can expect to see the same magic that the market brought to the neighborhood in years past and can shop and eat all day long.

Additionally, Urbanspace will be running the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park (Oct. 29, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022) and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market (Nov. 27-Dec. 24, 2021), and will open its first food hall below 23rd Street with the opening of Urbanspace Zero Irving.

The Union Square Holiday Market will be open from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information and a full list of vendors, visit urbanspacenyc.com/union- square-holiday-market.