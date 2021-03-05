Bloomingdale's launches new pop-up shop in 59th Street location | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bloomingdale’s opened its latest Carousel pop-up shop, Stellabration, on March 4 featuring renowned designer brand Stella McCartney.

The Carousel at Bloomingdale’s is a rotating pop-up shop that highlights culturally relevant themes as curated by guest designers. Stellabration, which arrived just in time for Earth Month, focuses on sustainability across ready-to-wear clothing, fashion accessories, eco-conscious home goods and clean beauty finds.

Stellabration is open from March 4 until May 17 at Bloomingdale’s 59 St. flagship store in New York City. The pop-up shop will feature Stella McCartney’s genderless Shared capsule collection, for its Bloomingdale’s debut, along with the brand’s Spring 2021 and Resort 2021 accessory collections.

Shoppers can also peruse designs from Stella McCartney kids, swim and adidas by Stella McCartney. Environmentally friendly home goods like reusable Stasher bags, LARQ self-cleaning water bottles, Vegancuts snack boxes, John Robshaw organic bedding and more will be available at the pop-up.

“Thinking about the future of fashion is what drives and sustains me in all aspects of my work including this project with Bloomingdale’s,” said Stella McCartney. “For us at Stella McCartney, change has always been about being more in tune with Mother Earth and her creatures and using the fashion industry as a platform to make the message desirable. I’ve been working towards this change in the fashion industry for many years, proving that you don’t have to sacrifice style for the sake of sustainability. Living sustainably can start by making small changes, and even these small steps can have a positive impact on the environment,” she continued.

McCartney has made a significant effort to increase sustainability across the fashion industry, starting with her own brand. Stella McCartney jersey t-shirts and sweatshirts will be available for shoppers at Stellabration made from 100% organic cotton with no toxic chemicals or pesticides. These garments were also manufactured using up to 70% less water than conventional cotton.

The pop-up shop will also feature clean beauty products from multiple brands including, Tata Harper, a pioneer in natural luxury skincare and a brand that has partnered with Stella McCartney during Paris Fashion Week to provide skincare during fashion shows.

Exclusive Stellabration products from Bloomingdale’s will be available at the pop-up as well, like tote bags, cosmetic bags, patches and face masks, all of which raise awareness for sustainability issues.

View the full Stellabration collection at bloomingdales.com/c/editorial/carousel/stellabration/. Customers can visit the Bloomscape plant garden from April 17 to May 8 to receive a complimentary plant with a $100 purchase from The Carousel.