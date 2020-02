A capsized boat killed one elderly man and injured another Tuesday morning off the coast of Staten Island, police said.

The two men, 82 and 84 years old, were pulled from the water at about 10:40 a.m. after their boat overturned in the Raritan Bay between Staten Island and New Jersey, police said.

The men were taken to Staten Island University South Hospital, but the older man was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said.

The younger man was conscious and alert, police said.