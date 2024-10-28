Bronx man sentenced for Inwood shooting of man that took place four years ago

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The man behind the murder of a man in Inwood back in 2020 was officially sentenced, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced on Monday.

On Aug. 16, 2024, 32-year-old Bronx resident Rafael Negron was convicted on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Joseph Bernard Nunez-Perez. On Oct. 28, Negron was sentenced to spend 18 years to life in prison.

“The night of October 10, 2020, ended in tragedy for Joseph Bernard Nunez-Perez and his loved ones. While we have made strides in driving down shootings and homicides, there are far too many families who continue to face the devastating impact of gun violence. I am thankful to our team of prosecutors who worked to achieve a strong measure of accountability in this matter, sending a clear message that gun violence will never be tolerated in Manhattan,” said District Attorney Bragg.

Negron was a drug dealer who knew Nunez-Perez from the neighborhood. On Oct. 10, 2020, Negron and Nunez-Perez had several verbal exchanges on Post Avenue near West 204th Street, and at 10:50 p.m. that night, Negron retrieved a semi-automatic weapon and approached Nunez-Perez from behind with another individual.

A physical altercation ensued, leading Negron to pistol-whip Nunez-Perez, who was unarmed. Negron started to walk away, and Nunez-Perez chased after him and eventually fell to the ground. Negron then shot the victim in the head while he was on his hands and knees.

Negron dropped the weapon in a planter nearby and walked away, but was quickly apprehended by police. Negron tried to shift the blame to another individual who was with him that night, but then later claimed that Nunez-Perez brought the gun.