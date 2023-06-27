Brooklyn cops release photo of suspect wanted for stabbing teenager on L train

Police are looking for this individual who allegedly stabbed a teenager on a L train in Brooklyn on Sunday (NYPD)

Police released a photo Monday of a suspect wanted for stabbing a 15-year-old boy on a L train in Brooklyn over the weekend.

The suspect, believed to be approximately 15-17 years of age, allegedly stabbed the victim on a Manhattan-bound L train as it was approaching the East 105th Street station in Canarsie at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The stabbing followed a dispute between the teenagers, which then turned physical, according to officers from the 69th precinct. The suspect allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg before taking his cell phone after it fell to the floor.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect fled the subway system in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being a dark-skinned teenager, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).