Brooklyn

Brooklyn grocery store shooting leaves two people injured, suspect still at large

By
comments
Posted on
Brooklyn grocery store shooting leaves two injured
A double shooting at the Awesome Food Corp Supermarket in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Sunday, Oct. 2, left two people injured.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Brooklyn detectives continue to seek the gunman who shot and injured two people inside a grocery store on Sunday evening.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 8:26 p.m. on Oct. 2 inside the Awesome Foods supermarket located at 10421 Glenwood Road in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to reports of the incident, found the two injured victims at the scene.

One of them, a 22-year-old man, took a bullet to his right ankle, authorities said; WABC-TV reported that he may be a store employee, though NYPD sources could not confirm that with amNewYork Metro on Monday.

Cops said the second victim, a 23-year-old woman, was also shot in the stomach.

EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Brooklyn grocery store shooting investigation
Officers from the 69th Precinct investigate a double shooting that left a man and woman in stable condition on Sunday, Oct. 2,.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, police sources said.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation. Police are searching for the suspect, whom the NYPD described as a Black man wearing a blue sweatshirt, who fled inside a blue sedan in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

