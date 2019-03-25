LATEST PAPER
NYPD releases new photos of Muslim woman's alleged attacker

The suspect wanted by police is seen leaving a Brooklyn subway station.

The NYPD seeks this man, who is accused of kicking a Muslim woman on a Brooklyn street. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

New photos of the man who allegedly kicked a woman wearing a hijab on a Brooklyn street were released by the NYPD Sunday night.

The man, who is seen leaving a Brooklyn subway station, is accused of walking up to a Muslim woman on Avenue H, near Rugby Road, in Ditmas Park on March 16, trying to trip her and then kicking her in the right shin.

After kicking her, the man fled down Avenue H.

The woman said she is certain she was targeted because of her Muslim faith.

“I don’t see any other reason except just a hate crime because of my attire, what I was wearing,” Umber Nisar said at a news conference days after the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force was investigating.

