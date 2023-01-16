Brooklyn man in critical condition after fire breaks out in apartment: FDNY

Firefighters rescued a man after a fire broke out in his Brooklyn home on Monday morning.

At 10:42 a.m. on Jan. 16, FDNY personnel responded to a fire at an apartment at 1256 East 13th Street in Midwood. Upon their arrival, fire personnel encountered a man on the first floor suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

According to witnesses, firefighters began CPR and requested paramedics to the front of the building, who then took over pre-hospital treatment. Fire Department personnel from 12 units consisting of 60 firefighters used one hose line to quickly extinguish the fire.

The fire was placed under control at 11:25 a.m. The victim was transported to Staten Island University Hospital where he’s listed in extremely critical condition. Members of the Fire Marshal’s office combed the apartment looking for clues into the incident.

Though sources say that the victim was smoking and fell asleep in bed, the FDNY has yet to confirm this detail. The fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.