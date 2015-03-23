Teen pleads guilty in Brooklyn McDonald’s assault

NYC commuters are not happy, and the MTA admits it could do better.

A 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty in Brooklyn Family Court Monday to third-degree assault for the beating of another teen in a McDonald’s earlier this month, authorities said.

The girl, whose name amNewYork is withholding, will be sentenced on April 1. Her attorney, Harold Baker, said pleading guilty was “in the best interest of the child. She will not have a criminal record because of this.”

The March 9th fight, just steps from where they attend Wingate High School in the Flatbush area, was caught on video. A group of six girls, allegedly led by 16-year-old Aniah Ferguson, clobbered the 15-year-old victim after she appeared to throw the first punch, authorities said.

Ferguson, with the help of the others, is accused of stealing the victim’s coat, phone, bag, and makeup, according to court records. The victim suffered a concussion, as well as multiple cuts and bruises in the attack.