LATEST PAPER
84° Good Morning
84° Good Morning
News

Brooklyn shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, NYPD says

All the victims were 21 years old or younger, police said.

Five men were shot, one fatally, in Brownsville

Five men were shot, one fatally, in Brownsville on Wednesday night, police said.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

An 18-year-old man is dead and 4 other men are injured after a shooting in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, police said.

The men, all 21 years old or younger, were outside an apartment building on Bristol Street, between Dumont and Livonia avenues, in Brownsville, just before midnight when shots rang out. Police believe the shooter was in a dark blue sport utility vehicle.

The 18-year-old was shot in the stomach, police said. He was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old was shot in the head and was in critical condition at Brookdale.

Two other 21-year-olds, one shot in the leg, hip and hand, and the other shot in the hip and grazed in the eye, were in stable condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County. The fifth man, who is 20, was shot in the foot and shoulder and taken to Brookdale in stable condition.

The shooter and a driver fled in the SUV on Bristol Street, cops said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter
Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls Ronny Jackson allegations 'slander'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?