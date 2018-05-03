An 18-year-old man is dead and 4 other men are injured after a shooting in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, police said.

The men, all 21 years old or younger, were outside an apartment building on Bristol Street, between Dumont and Livonia avenues, in Brownsville, just before midnight when shots rang out. Police believe the shooter was in a dark blue sport utility vehicle.

The 18-year-old was shot in the stomach, police said. He was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old was shot in the head and was in critical condition at Brookdale.

Two other 21-year-olds, one shot in the leg, hip and hand, and the other shot in the hip and grazed in the eye, were in stable condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County. The fifth man, who is 20, was shot in the foot and shoulder and taken to Brookdale in stable condition.

The shooter and a driver fled in the SUV on Bristol Street, cops said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.