Two men stabbed in Brooklyn during botched robbery attempt of food delivery worker: cops

Masked men in Brooklyn stabbed and wounded two men at a gas station during an attempted robbery on Tuesday morning, police reported.

The incident unfolded on 36th Street and 5th Avenue, not far from the historic Green-Wood Cemetery, in Sunset Park at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Cops and eyewitnesses say a 25-year-old male food delivery driver pulled into a gas station on the corner to fill up his moped when the two suspects, both wearing black masks, approached and demanded his vehicle at knifepoint.

A mechanic working nearby, who witnessed the violence, said the perpetrators yelled, “Give me the bicycle!” When the delivery worker refused to give up his vehicle, another man, a 32-year-old good Samaritan attempted to intervene — only to be stabbed for his trouble, along with the delivery worker.

“They said give me the keys for the bike,” the mechanic recalled. “Another guy came, and they started to fight, but they had a knife.”

Cops said the food delivery worker was stabbed in the arm while the good Samaritan suffered stab wounds to the back and left thigh. The mechanic said he bandaged the food delivery worker’s arm while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Officers from the 72nd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed both men to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, and are expected to survive their injuries, police reported.

The victims’ blood could be seen on the service station concrete at midday Tuesday — along with bloody jackets and a food delivery bag left behind at the scene. Crime Scene Unit members pored over the location looking for evidence, while detectives canvassed for and examined video surveillance footage from nearby cameras.

Following the assault, law enforcement sources said, the masked men fled on a red moped last seen traveling westbound on 36th Street. Both suspects wore black jackets and blue jeans.