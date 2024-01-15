Brooklyn subway shooting: Straphanger slain on 3 train, killer still at large

A massive police investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a man was shot and killed aboard a train in Crown Heights on Sunday night, authorities said.

Police said the bullets flew on board a Manhattan-bound 3 train as it pulled into the Franklin Avenue station in Crown Heights at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Law enforcement sources said Richard Henderson, 45, of Sterling Place in Brooklyn took multiple gunshots to his back and shoulder, and collapsed inside the train car. According to sources familiar with the incident, Henderson was attempting to stop an altercation between two riders over loud music being played just before he was gunned down.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and Transit District 32 responded to the scene following numerous 911 calls about the incident.

EMS rushed Henderson to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Items of discarded clothing and a trail of blood could be seen inside the train car as police combed the area for evidence.

A legion of police officers could be seen both flooding the station and the platform as they investigated the deadly incident, including NYPD’s Chief of Transit Michael Kemper, who jotted down notes from the investigation.

Cops did not have a description of the shooter at the time of publication. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Updated at 1:08 p.m. on Jan. 15.