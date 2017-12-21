Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña is retiring from her post as leader of the nation’s largest school district, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Calling the announcement a "bittersweet moment," de Blasio said Fariña displayed "superhuman" energy in taking on the role after he lured her out of retirement in 2014.

"She will go down in history as one of the best schools chancellors in this city," de Blasio said. "The list of achievements is extraordinary."

Fariña, 74, started as a classroom teacher in a Brooklyn public school and rose through the ranks to principal, superintendent and deputy chancellor.

Insiders had long believed Fariña would not remain for de Blasio's second term, which begins Jan. 1. The mayor said Fariña would stay on "for the next few months," but did not specifically offer a date for her retirement. He promised, however, that the next schools chancellor would be an educator and that a "nationwide search" was already underway.

The hope, according to de Blasio, is to have a new schools chancellor locked in before Fariña leaves.

During her tenure, city schools have seen improvements in test scores and graduation rates. Fariña helped implement de Blasio’s signature Pre-K for All initiative, which provides free preschool to 4-year-olds who live in the city.

She also headed an ambitious three-year plan to aid some of the city’s most troubled schools, known as the Renewal Schools program. While some of the 94 schools showed progress, several others have been closed or merged.

Fariña on Thursday said there is "nothing that is more satisfying" than being a public servant.

De Blasio also announced during the news conference that NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and Corporation Council Zach Carter are remaining in their positions as the mayor prepares to enter his second term.

