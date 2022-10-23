Back on the ice: Central Park’s Wollman Rink opens for with dazzling skating performances

Wollman Rink kicked-off its open season Sunday with a dazzling set of performances and free skating sessions for the public.

With winter just over the horizon, the icing skating rink in Central Park located at 830 5th Ave. has reopened for New Yorkers to enjoy. The celebration began with an array of jaw-dropping routines from skaters of diverse backgrounds.

“For us, it is important our ice looks as diverse as New York City does. New York is a melting pot; this is a microcosm of that. We want this place to feel accessible not just for Upper East and Upper West siders because we are, but we want people from the boogie down Bronx, we want folks from Harlem, and Brooklyn like me,” Stefanie Tomlin, General Manager of Wollman Rink told amNewYork Metro.

Talented individuals of all ages kicked-up ice in front of a packed crowd of awe-inspired onlookers. From flashy twirls to stunning jumps, each skater left spectators roaring with applause. Following the display, attendees made their way onto the ice for the first skate of the season.

“One of my favorite things about Wollman Rink is every time I walk around on the patio, I meet someone who says I skated here when I was a child. I used to hang out here and make trouble on the rink. There’s always a story,” Tomlin said watching individuals precariously step onto the ice. “As a steward of this space, just to be able to create more and more memories, and those memories are getting more and more diverse.”

People of all skill levels also enjoyed the rink, whether they were struggling to stay upright and clinging to the edge or were spraying flakes as they skidded and posed.

Visitors were offered free skating sessions throughout the day to celebrate the opening season.