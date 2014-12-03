City spotlights holiday fun in Upper West Side

A graduation ceremony at The American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. The museum is the only one in the nation to offer advanced science degrees in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Handout

The city’s tourism wing will be showcasing the holiday treats that can be found in the Upper West Side this season.

NYC & Company said it is are mixing up its Neighborhood x Neighborhood campaign for the area because it was a prime spot for festivities throughout December. From the Lotus Garden on West 97th Street to the Atrium at 62nd and Broadway there are a lot of good options for visitors, according to Marty Markowitz, NYC & Company’s vice president of borough promotion and engagement

“The Upper West Side is one of the most festive neighborhoods during the holidays, and we encourage everyone to explore this family-friendly and culturally rich destination throughout the winter,” said the former Brooklyn brough president said in a statement.

The advertising campaign, which will be online and inside taxis, will promote different venues in the neighborhood such as the New York City Ballet, which is performing “The Nutcracker,” the Beacon Theatre, which will host its Holiday Cheer for FUV concert on Dec. 8, and American Museum of Natural History, which will have its origami holiday tree until January.

The city set up the Neighborhood x Neighborhood campaign last year as a way to point tourists to parts of New York that weren’t big attractions in the past. Some of the neighborhoods highlighted so far include, Bushwick, Jackson Heights, Pelham Bay Park and Randall Manor.