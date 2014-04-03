Column: Patent could forever change iPhone photos

Last month, rumors swirled that Apple is paying special attention to the camera in the upcoming iPhone 6. Rather than …

Last month, rumors swirled that Apple is paying special attention to the camera in the upcoming iPhone 6. Rather than enter the megapixel race currently being held in the smartphone industry, Apple is allegedly improving image quality by increasing the size — not the count — of the rear-facing camera’s pixels and improving light-gathering capabilities by 33%.

Although it might disappoint some users that the upcoming iPhone won’t push the megapixel envelope like Nokia’s

41-megapixel Lumia 1020 or the Oppo Find 7 — which touts an insane 50-megapixel photo capability — Apple has been able to vastly improve the iPhone camera in the past without boosting the often-arbitrary pixel count.

And, in light of a recent patent, it would seem that the company is also exploring another avenue that could potentially change how iPhone shutterbugs snap higher-quality photos.

Full story at Minyanville.