Former NYPD cop pleads guilty to shooting two women in Brooklyn, killing one, in reported love triangle

Cops working the crime scene after former NYPD cop Yvonne Wu shot and killed Jamie Liang and injured Jenny Li.

A former Staten Island cop admitted to shooting a woman dead and trying to kill another amid a love triangle in Brooklyn back in 2021.

Disgraced Officer Yvonne Wu, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder for the October 2021 killing of Jamie Liang and attempted murder of Jenny Li, who was reportedly Wu’s girlfriend. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the guilty plea Monday.

On Oct. 13, 2021, prosecutors said, Wu, who was off-duty, went to Li’s home in Brooklyn. Reports indicate that Li got into Li’s apartment, located in the vicinity of 19th Avenue and 79th Street in Bensonhurst, just before she and Liang arrived.

Wu then used her NYPD-issued service weapon to shoot and kill Liang, who had a gunshot wound to her chest, and wounded Li, who had a gunshot wound to her torso.

Liang was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, where she died of her injuries. Wu was taken into custody shortly after authorities arrived on scene.

Wu is now held without bail until her sentencing on Aug. 28. Prosecutors have recommended that Wu serve 22 years for the manslaughter charge and five years for the attempted murder charge, to run consecutively.

Once out of prison, Wu will also likely serve five years of post-release supervision and an order of protection for Li. The guilty plea also includes a waiver of Wu’s right to appeal, James noted.