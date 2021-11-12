Cops cuff creep who sexually assaulted 13-year-old inside a Bronx park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a young teen in a Bronx park.

18-year-old Rahmel Bali, of Franklin Avenue, was arrested and charged with criminal sexual act, attempted sex abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and harassment.

Authorities say that at 2:35 p.m. on Nov. 8, the victim was walking home from school through Crotona Park when they were allegedly approached by Bali. Bali proceeded to grab the teen, throw them to the ground and forcibly removed their leggings before sexually assaulting the victim.

Bali then allegedly stole the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and was subsequently treated and released.

Bali was taken into custody on Nov. 11.