Cops cuff teen for Brooklyn school worker shooting

Cops on Wednesday arrested the man accused of fatally shooting a Brooklyn school worker 24 hours earlier.

According to police sources, 19-year-old Javier Oates, of Shore Parkway, allegedly targeted paraprofessional Ethan Holder, also 19, in front 5002 Ave. M in Flatlands, Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 11, Oates allegedly approached Holder and, without saying a word, fired four shots.

Holder was struck once in the head less than a block from the school where he worked, NYPD sources confirmed. After the shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored Lexus, the teen was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A source familiar with the investigation told amNewYork Metro that police were able to identify Oates thanks to surveillance footage.

Oates was led out of the 63rd Precinct in shackles late Wednesday evening. While Oates refused to speak, he attempted to conceal his face from media cameras with his hooded sweater before being placed in an unmarked police vehicle.

Oates is charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of a firearm, according to authorities.