Cops seek creep who exposed himself on an East Harlem subway platform

Cops are looking for a creep who exposed his genitals to a teenager at an East Harlem subway station.

According to police, at 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 21 a 17-year-old girl was waiting for the northbound 6 train at the 110 Street station when she saw the unknown man on the platform with his penis exposed. The suspect as for the victim to come over to him, but when the train arrived, the suspect boarded and the victim stayed on the platform to wait for the next train.

The victim later arrived at the 125th Street station and saw the same man standing on the platform. The suspect again saw the victim and gestured for her to come over to him, but the victim took a photo of him on her cellphone and left the station without any further interaction with the suspect.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect taken on a cellphone:

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s with a dark complexion and a slim build, black hair in an afro with facial hair, standing 6 feet, 2 inches, and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, a blue baseball hat, red sweat pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.