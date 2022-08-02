District Council 9 to hold recruitments for painters and allied trades in Queens

Starting Aug. 9, District Council 9 announced that it will conduct three different apprentice recruitments.

District Council 9 is a chapter of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, which is an organization dedicated to bringing its workers better wages, benefits and quality of life. The District is looking for drywall finishers, painters, decorators and paperhangers as well as structural steel and bridge painters to join their teams.

“District Council 9 is proud of our apprenticeship program because it creates pathways to the middle class for hardworking New Yorkers and provides our city and state with a top-of-the-line workforce. We invest in our apprentices by providing them with top-notch training that allows them to build a better New York,” said Business Manager and Secretary Treasurer Joseph Azzopardi. “Our apprentices work hard to become the best they can be, and they represent the future of New York’s unionized construction industry.”

Those looking to apply must be at least 18 years old, hold a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a drug test, be able to understand English, and be physically able to perform the work of their intended field. Applications will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at the District Council 9 training facility.

The recruitment process occurs over a 10-day period or until 500 applicants are distributed throughout the faciolites, whichever comes first will be the deciding factor. The District Council 9 Finishing Trades Institute of New York offers their new workers on-the-job and in-classroom training to make sure they are confident before taking on the challenges of a complex building market.

The recruitments will take place at the union’s training center on 45-15 36th Street in Long Island City, Queens. Drywall finisher recruitments will be held Aug. 9 – 22, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Painters, decorators and paperhanger recruitments will be held Aug. 16 – 29 while structural steel and bridge painter recruitments will be held from Aug. 29 – Sept. 12. Both these recruitments will have open hours of Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For specifics regarding applications you can click here for finishers and here for painters.