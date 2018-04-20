In honor of Earth Day, New Yorkers can snag free reusable bags at eight Manhattan locations on Sunday, Borough President Gale Brewer announced Friday.

New York City residents throw away roughly 9 million single-use plastic bags in one year, according to Brewer’s office, which results in 90,000 tons of plastic waste, some of which is not biodegradable.

“New York City has a problem with plastic bags — a 90,000-ton, $12 million problem. But by bringing reusable bags when we go shopping, we can all be part of the solution,” Brewer said.

The reusable bags will be given away at markets by members of Brewer’s staff on Sunday, and they’ll also be available during the city’s Car Free Day initiative on Saturday.

Car Free Day, launched in 2015, closes off vehicle traffic along two stretches of roadway in Manhattan for most of the afternoon. The reusable bags will be given away in Washington Heights, where St. Nicholas Avenue will be car-free between 181st and 190th streets.

The bag giveaway will be located on St. Nicholas Avenue near near 183rd Street, Brewer’s office said.

On Sunday, the bags will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Tompkins Square Greenmarket

East 7th Street and Avenue A

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Morton Williams Supermarket

311 E. 23rd St.

7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Columbia Greenmarket

Broadway and West 114th Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Key Food Supermarket

421 W. 125th St.

8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

City Fresh Supermarket

2212 Third Ave.

24 hours

Cherry Valley Supermarket

1968 Second Ave.

24 hours

Associated Supermarket

592 Fort Washington Ave.

8:30 a.m. – TBD

Foodtown Supermarket

600 W. 160th St.

8:30 a.m. – TBD