News Reusable bag giveaway celebrates Earth Day in Manhattan The bags will be available at eight markets around Manhattan on Sunday. On Earth Day, free reusable bags will be handed out at Manhattan markets by Borough President Gale Brewer's office. Photo Credit: iStock By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated April 20, 2018 5:01 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email In honor of Earth Day, New Yorkers can snag free reusable bags at eight Manhattan locations on Sunday, Borough President Gale Brewer announced Friday. New York City residents throw away roughly 9 million single-use plastic bags in one year, according to Brewer’s office, which results in 90,000 tons of plastic waste, some of which is not biodegradable. “New York City has a problem with plastic bags — a 90,000-ton, $12 million problem. But by bringing reusable bags when we go shopping, we can all be part of the solution,” Brewer said. The reusable bags will be given away at markets by members of Brewer’s staff on Sunday, and they’ll also be available during the city’s Car Free Day initiative on Saturday. Car Free Day, launched in 2015, closes off vehicle traffic along two stretches of roadway in Manhattan for most of the afternoon. The reusable bags will be given away in Washington Heights, where St. Nicholas Avenue will be car-free between 181st and 190th streets. The bag giveaway will be located on St. Nicholas Avenue near near 183rd Street, Brewer’s office said. On Sunday, the bags will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations: Tompkins Square Greenmarket East 7th Street and Avenue A 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Morton Williams Supermarket 311 E. 23rd St. 7 a.m. – 1 a.m. Columbia Greenmarket Broadway and West 114th Street 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Key Food Supermarket 421 W. 125th St. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. City Fresh Supermarket 2212 Third Ave. 24 hours Cherry Valley Supermarket 1968 Second Ave. 24 hours Associated Supermarket 592 Fort Washington Ave. 8:30 a.m. – TBD Foodtown Supermarket 600 W. 160th St. 8:30 a.m. – TBD By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Free Citi Bike passes to be given out on Car Free DayCar Free Day is meant to encourage people to take more eco-friendly modes of transportation. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.