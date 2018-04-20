LATEST PAPER
49° Good Evening
49° Good Evening
News

Reusable bag giveaway celebrates Earth Day in Manhattan

The bags will be available at eight markets around Manhattan on Sunday.

On Earth Day, free reusable bags will be

On Earth Day, free reusable bags will be handed out at Manhattan markets by Borough President Gale Brewer's office. Photo Credit: iStock

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

In honor of Earth Day, New Yorkers can snag free reusable bags at eight Manhattan locations on Sunday, Borough President Gale Brewer announced Friday.

New York City residents throw away roughly 9 million single-use plastic bags in one year, according to Brewer’s office, which results in 90,000 tons of plastic waste, some of which is not biodegradable.

“New York City has a problem with plastic bags — a 90,000-ton, $12 million problem. But by bringing reusable bags when we go shopping, we can all be part of the solution,” Brewer said.

The reusable bags will be given away at markets by members of Brewer’s staff on Sunday, and they’ll also be available during the city’s Car Free Day initiative on Saturday.

Car Free Day, launched in 2015, closes off vehicle traffic along two stretches of roadway in Manhattan for most of the afternoon. The reusable bags will be given away in Washington Heights, where St. Nicholas Avenue will be car-free between 181st and 190th streets.

The bag giveaway will be located on St. Nicholas Avenue near near 183rd Street, Brewer’s office said.

On Sunday, the bags will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Tompkins Square Greenmarket

East 7th Street and Avenue A

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Morton Williams Supermarket

311 E. 23rd St.

7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Columbia Greenmarket

Broadway and West 114th Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Key Food Supermarket

421 W. 125th St.

8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

City Fresh Supermarket

2212 Third Ave.

24 hours

Cherry Valley Supermarket

1968 Second Ave.

24 hours

Associated Supermarket

592 Fort Washington Ave.

8:30 a.m. – TBD

Foodtown Supermarket

600 W. 160th St.

8:30 a.m. – TBD

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

News photos & videos

David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about James Comey, Trump calls Western airstrikes on Syria 'perfectly executed'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown