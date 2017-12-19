A seven-block swath of East Harlem waterfront is getting a face-lift as part of a multimillion dollar plan to close gaps in the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway, city officials said Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a rendering of the planned 7-acre park between East 125th and East 132nd streets featuring bicycle and pedestrian paths.

The $101 million capital plan will also include repair work along the long-neglected stretch of land, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said. The city committed to funding the park during negotiations for the recent rezoning of East Harlem.

The greenway is a 32-mile bicycle and walking path that circles Manhattan. But not all parts of the waterfront have been accessible.

Earlier this year, the city announced $100 million for construction of a waterfront esplanade between East 53rd and East 61st streets.

“Every step toward ‘closing the loop’ with the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway is a reason to celebrate,” said city Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver.

Once the East Harlem and midtown sections are complete, close to 100 blocks from East 51st Street to West 145th Street will be a contiguous waterfront esplanade, officials said.

The midtown section is expected to be completed in 2022 while the East Harlem section is set to finish by 2023.