Forty years ago, former President Jimmy Carter took a hammer in hand and helped Habitat for Humanity rebuild the Mascot Flats in the East Village — restoring a dilapidated apartment building into affordable housing for the community.

In the wake of Carter’s death on Sunday at the age of 100, Mascot Flats residents mourned his passing with gratitude and pride that the former president did his part to give something back to them.

Carter joined with Habitat for Humanity in 1984, where he took a hammer in hand and worked to construct Mascot Flats located at 742 East 6th St. The president returned to help make expansions several more times over the decades, with the last being in 2013.

That was when a current resident of Mascot Flats, Nancy Montanez, met the longest-living president in history.

“It wasn’t just like he came here to do a photo shoot. It was a partnership that he had with Habitat for Humanity, and he provided housing across the world through that mission that he had,” Montanez recalled as she stood on the steps to her building. “It was really fun to be there as a homesteader and to meet the folks that had served with him as volunteers throughout the last 30 years.”

Now 61, Montanez said she moved into the building in 1986 — just a few short years after it was rebuilt. While she says she is not one of the original homesteaders, she is one of the original tenets. She told amNewYork Metro that she has been able to stay in Manhattan amid skyrocketing rent prices thanks to Carter’s generosity and leadership.

This, she says, has left her feeling in debt to the man, so much so that she became emotional and wept.

“I would say thank you, thank you for what you have done for me and my children. I came here as a single woman. I’m sorry, I’m crying — but just thank you. Thank you. Thank you for his work across the world to provide housing for people,” Montanez said, wiping tears from her eyes.

In addition to Montanez living under a roof that Carter literally helped build, some made the pilgrimage to Mascot Flats to pay their respects. Catherine said she felt compelled to stand on the steps and thank Carter for his humanitarian work.

“I was with my family when he passed, and we all saluted him and wished him to rest in peace but also praised him for his ability to get things done,” Catherine said, also saying she respects him in a way she does not most recent leaders. “I admire him.“

Habitat for Humanity released a statement following Carter’s passing, calling him one of the greatest advocates for affordable housing.

“New Yorkers and global citizens alike have lost one of our greatest advocates for affordable housing, self-help homeownership, and shelter for all. We add our voices to the chorus around the world celebrating a life well-built,” CEO Sabrina Lippman said.