The oldest daughter of Eric Garner, the New York City man whose death after he was placed in a chokehold by a police officer in Staten Island sparked a nationwide discussion on police force and tactics, has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, according to multiple reports.

Erica Garner, 27, is in a coma, according to her mother and her Twitter account. That coma was medically induced after she was hospitalized Saturday night for a heart attack brought on by an asthma episode, the New York Times reported.

Garner has become an activist since her father’s death in 2014, calling for police accountability and demanding justice for individuals killed during interactions with officers. In 2016, she supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his bid for president by introducing him at a rally in South Carolina and appearing in a pro-Sanders ad with her 6-year-old daughter.

Erica Garner’s mother, Esaw Snipes, told the Times her daughter had given birth four months ago and had learned about her heart problems during the pregnancy.

Snipes, the widow of Eric Garner, would not give the Times the name of the hospital where her daughter was being treated, but the Daily News is reporting she is in the intensive care unit of Woodhull Medical Center in Brooklyn.

“Right now, the family is just praying and asking for everyone to keep her in their prayers,” Snipes is quoted as saying in the Times.

A similar plea came from civil-rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, who has spoken against police brutality alongside members of the Garner family at multiple political events and who tweeted a photo of himself “leaving hospital after praying for Erica Snipes” Monday morning.

The Garner family thanked the public for its support so far from Erica Garner’s Twitter account Monday: “At this moment there are no updates on Erica’s condition,” a tweet said. “They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available.”

Eric Garner was killed in July 2014 while he was being arrested by plainclothes NYPD officers for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. A video captured his dying words of “I can’t breathe,” which have since become a rallying cry for protesters. In September, the Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended discipline against officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a tactic prohibited by the police department, a chokehold, on Garner.