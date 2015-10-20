Fantasy football: Disappointing players

There are fantasy disappointments every year. Good managers recognize them early and get something back for those players while they …

There are fantasy disappointments every year. Good managers recognize them early and get something back for those players while they still can, while bad managers hold them all year. Let’s break down some players worth giving up on:

Peyton Manning (QB, Broncos)He just doesn’t have the physical tools he once did, and it is clearly limiting his ability to make plays. Further, the Broncos defense is so good that the team has reason to stay conservative on offense, which limits Peyton’s upside. He should be considered a low-end QB2 from here on out.

C.J. Anderson (RB, Broncos)In yet another sign that the Broncos offense is in trouble, it may be time to stop waiting for Anderson to seize a key role. Ronnie Hillman is probably the better Broncos back to own at this point. Honestly, it is hard to trust any RB running behind Denver’s atrocious O-line.

Alfred Morris (RB, Redskins)

He has become just one cog in a three-headed rushing machine (alongside Matt Jones and Chris Thompson) that, frankly, isn’t in position to succeed anyway. Washington has a good matchup this week against the Buccaneers, but after that the schedule gets tough.

Joique Bell (RB, Lions)

Still banged up, and he looks terrible even when he plays. Younger, more talented backs (Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick) have seized the reigns. You’d be wise to cut Bell and turn to free agency.

Andre Johnson (WR, Colts)Despite re-emerging against his former team in Week 5, Johnson isn’t likely to do much over the rest of the season. He’s the fourth or fifth option in the offense with Andrew Luck back in at QB, which makes him unplayable in fantasy football.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.