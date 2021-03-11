Fatal collision on Gowanus Expressway | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Tragedy on the Gowanus Expressway as a 30-year-old female passenger died at the scene of a deadly collision with a truck, while the driver was in stable condition and placed in police custody.

The 2013 BMW sedan could not withstand the blow with the rear portion of a 2000 white Freightliner truck, operated by a 46-year-old male who was unharmed.

NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that both vehicles and both were traveling in the center travel lane, west bound

The accident occurred near Exit 17, at approximately 11:23 p.m. on March 10.