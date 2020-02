Wilburt Riera has been suspended for 30 days without pay.

Veteran FDNY captain Wilburt Riera, 51, was arrested in Staten Island Friday, Newsday reports, on a felony warrant for child sex crimes.

Riera was wanted for an incident that took place Sept. 12 in Hollywood, and is in police custody.

Riera, who has been with the FDNY for 21 years and was assigned to emergency medical services in Staten Island, has been suspended for 30 days without pay, the maximum permitted under state law. His last known home address is in Bay Shore, on Long Island.