LATEST PAPER
44° Good Morning
44° Good Morning
News

‘Fearless Girl’ statue will be moved to Stock Exchange, mayor’s office says

The 4-foot bronze statue has stood across from the “Charging Bull” for more than a year.

The

The "Fearless Girl" statue will be moved by the end of the year, the mayor's office said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

The “Fearless Girl” will be moved from her spot staring down the “Charging Bull” by the end of the year, the mayor’s office said.

The 4-foot bronze statue, which was originally placed in the Financial District on March 7, 2017, the night before International Women’s Day, will be put in front of the Stock Exchange, mayoral spokeswoman Jane Meyer said.

With the purpose of shedding light on the lack of gender diversity on corporate boards, the statue quickly became a tourist attraction. It was only expected to stay for a week, but due to its popularity, Mayor Bill de Blasio extended the permit, allowing it to stay for more than a year.

But the statue was not without its critics. The artist behind the “Charging Bull” accused State Street Global Advisors, the investment company that placed the statue, of using it to advertise one of its funds. The artist, Arturo Di Modica, also said the statue violated his copyright to the “Charging Bull” by changing the meaning of the work.

The “Fearless Girl’s” new location will be “long-term,” Meyer said. It was selected because it is more pedestrian-friendly and has fewer safety concerns than Bowling Green, according to the Daily News, which first reported the move.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about James Comey, Trump calls Western airstrikes on Syria 'perfectly executed'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown