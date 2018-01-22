More than two dozen people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a fire in Brooklyn late Sunday night, the FDNY said.

A call came in at about 11:40 p.m. for a fire inside an apartment building on Euclid Avenue and Etna Street in Cypress Hills, an FDNY spokesman said. More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene, he said.

Thirty people were transported to hospitals, mostly for smoke inhalation or other minor injuries, according to the FDNY. Two firefighters also had minor injuries.

The fire was placed under control at about 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.