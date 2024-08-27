Fire rips through four buildings in Brooklyn, leaving nine injured

The FDNY took on a four-alarm fire that ripped through multiple Brooklyn buildings.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire that tore through four buildings in Brooklyn on Monday night.

At just after 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 26, fire personnel responded to 2411 Dean St. in Ocean Hill. Engine Company 231 and Ladder Company 120 arrived to fire heavy fire throughout the three-story brick building.

The fire ultimately extended to three surrounding buildings throughout the area between the ceiling and roof area, which led to a roof collapse. Members of Tower Ladder 120 operated in a defensive position using their evaluated stream to knock down the main body of fire.

After a brief aggressive interior attack using six hose lines, over a hundred thirty firefighters from 39 units withdrew from the buildings after the collapse.

The fire was placed under control at 1:30 a.m. The fire left six firefighters and three civilians injured, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Woods. The Department of Buildings was on the scene checking the structural integrity of the buildings7.

New FDNY Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker was spotted at the scene greeting firefighters and EMS personnel.